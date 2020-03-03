PS4 Adds Support for Hulu + Live TV - News

Sony and Hulu announced via a blog post Hulu + Live TV are now available on PlayStation 4 consoles. Those who subscribe to Hulu + Live TV will now be able to gain access to live and on-demand programming from channels such as ESPN, FOX, NBC, and ABC on their PS4 consoles.

Current PlayStation 4 users who have Hulu can easily switch to Hulu + Live TV through the account settings on Hulu.com and those already subscribed to Hulu + Live TV will now be able to watch live channels through the Hulu app on the PS4.

Read the blog post below:

We’re excited to announce that starting today, Hulu + Live TV will be available on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Hulu + Live TV is currently supported by Apple TV (4th generation), Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon’s Echo Show, Roku devices, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS and Android mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, select LG and Samsung TVs, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Windows 10, Mac and PC browsers, and Chromecast.

