Skater XL Headed to PS4 Alongside Previously Announced Switch, Xbox One and PC Versions - News

/ 378 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Easy Day Studios announced via the PlayStation Blog the skateboarding game, Skater XL, will launch for the PlayStation 4 alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and full release of the Windows PC version in 2020. The game is available now for Windows PC via Steam Early Access.





Here is an overview of the game:

Skater XL is an evolution in skateboarding games.

Experience unparalleled board control and responsiveness while you skate legendary real-world skate spots. Style your tricks the way you want, from the way you flip the board to the way you move your feet. Feel connected to your board like never before.

Style and Control: With new ground breaking and intuitive controls, skateboarding in a video game has never felt more authentic, fluid, and responsive. Style tricks any way you want and make every trick and line your own.

With new ground breaking and intuitive controls, skateboarding in a video game has never felt more authentic, fluid, and responsive. Style tricks any way you want and make every trick and line your own. Legendary Spots: Shred real world legendary skate spots, like the LA Courthouse which is featured in early access.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles