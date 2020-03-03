Curse of the Dead Gods Headed to PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Passtech Games announced the roguelike action game, Curse of the Dead Gods, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the same day the full release of the Windows PC version. The game launched for Windows PC via Steam Early Access today for $14.99.

View the Early Access launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers—it leads to this accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters.

Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again. Delve deeper again. Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts—fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse.

Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Corruption builds in you with every step—encourage or ignore it, but each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword.

Key Features:

A skill-based roguelike exploring a cruel, dark temple made of endless rooms and corridors.

Swords, spears, bows, guns – wield these and many more.

Unique curses influence each attempt, putting a twist on every action.

Dozens of enemies, with powerful champions and deadly bosses to face off against.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles