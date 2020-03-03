Days Gone Shoots Up to 4th on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) is up one position to take the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 8, 2020. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) down one spot to second place. Day Gone (PS4) shot up the charts from 266th place to fourth. Nine of the top 10 games are for the PlayStation 4.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 8, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) NBA 2K20 (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) The Division 2 (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) Minecraft (NS)

