This Week's Deals With Gold - Red Dead Redemption 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 290 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through March 10 at 7am ET / 4am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alien Rage*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Alien: Isolation Season Pass*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Aliens: Colonial Marines Season Pass*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|GTA IV: The Lost and Damned*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|L.A. Noire Rockstar Pass*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|MotoGP 15*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Rotastic*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.