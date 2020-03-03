New Ben 10 Game Launches Fall 2020 for Consoles and PC - News

posted 10 hours ago

Cartoon Network and Outright Games have announced a partnership and a new Ben 10 game that will launch in fall 2020 for "consoles and PC."

The game announcement comes after the recently announced Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, which will also release worldwide this fall. The film is the first for the latest iteration of Ben 10, which debuted around the world in 2016.

"We are thrilled to be working with Cartoon Network again to create a brand-new Ben 10 game," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "Returning to the world of Ben 10 is something we’ve been keen to do for a while. The response from fans has been incredibly positive and we are so glad to work with Cartoon Network and continue to develop this ongoing partnership."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

