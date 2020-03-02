TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Gets Switch Trailer - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Krome Studios has released a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD. The game will launch via the eShop on March 31. The game first launched in October 2002 for the PS2, Xbox and GameCube, while the remastered version launched for Windows PC via Steam in December 2016.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD will also launch for the PlayStation 4 "as soon as possible after the Switch version" and for the Xbox One "after that."

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles