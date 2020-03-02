Spellbreak Closed Beta for PS4 Starts March 3 - News

Developer Proletariat announced the closed beta for the PlayStation 4 version of the fast-paced fantasy battle royale game, Spellbreak, will start on March 3.

People who purchase the Mystic Founder Pack of the game through the PlayStation Store will gain access to the closed beta and unlock exclusive items when the full game launches.

View a gameplay trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the six classes in the game:

Pyromancer

The Pyromancer specializes in fire magic, allowing them to do large swaths of damage across the battlefield. They specialize in mid-range combat with their Fireball spell, which can leave burning puddles of fire on the ground, or they can use Flamewall to create a wall of fire to harm their opponents or defend themselves or an area. Above, you can see a Pyromancer using the Firefly skill to literally take flight by entering a Flamewall, allowing them to quickly cross gaps and distance or make a hasty retreat. Do a barrel roll!

Stoneshaper

A Stoneshaper is a defensive earth mage who can sunder the ground to brawl up close or lay siege to their far-off quarry by throwing giant boulders over the horizon. Their primary spell is Shockwave, which tears up the ground and sends it zooming toward their opponent. With each cast, they siphon a portion of the earth’s power to shield themselves. You can see them repeatedly casting Boulderfall in the gif above to rain down destruction from afar.

Toxicologist

If you’d prefer a somewhat sneakier playstyle, focused around burst damage, perhaps the Toxicologist will quench your thirst. Using their vials of toxic goo, they can cast Toxic Spray to cover the field in sticky puddles. Get in close with someone for maximum damage. They can also summon large clouds of gas to cover the landscape which can be lit on fire or electrified, but more importantly, by entering one, they can use Vanishing Mists to launch themselves through it and become invisible. While invisible, their damage is greatly increased so your opponents will always be on their toes.

Conduit

How are your reflexes? A Conduit can cast Lightning Bolts, summon storms, and shock other players. When a player is shocked, they can’t attack back, so time your spells, disable them, and strike like lightning! On top of their elemental powers, Conduits also specialize in runic magic and control over mana, allowing them to make more frequent use of both compared to other classes.

Tempest

The high-flyer of Spellbreak, the Tempest takes to the skies on the wings of the winds to rain down destruction from above. Their Wind Shear lets them launch themselves off the ground and walls to maintain maximum advantage over their opponents or they can use their Tornadoes to fly even higher into the air or pull in their enemies (or both!). While skyborn, Tempests infuse their attacks with the power of wind to deal even more damage than while they’re grounded.

Frostborn

Finally, the slickest of the classes: Frostborn. A fast-moving sniper who’s capable of creating paths of ice to quickly traverse the world along with their team. Their Ice Lance spell is tremendously damaging, but requires great care in aiming. If they get themselves into a bind, they can use their Flash Freeze to ward off attackers and skate away.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

