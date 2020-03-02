GTAV Once Again Tops the EMEAA Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V topped the EMEAA charts for week 8, 2020. The Division 2 was in second, followed by FIFA 20 in third. South Park: The Fractured But Whole and South Park: The Stick of Truth shoot up to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Grand Theft Auto V The Division 2 FIFA 20 South Park: The Fractured But Whole South Park: The Stick of Truth

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

