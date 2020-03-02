Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Now Available - News

Square Enix announced a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store.

The demo features the Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission. Progress can be carried over into the retail version of the game and the content in the final release of the game may differ from the demo. Anyone who downloads the demo by May 11 will be able to download an exclusive theme starting April 10.





Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.

