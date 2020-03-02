Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Now Available - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 175 Views
Square Enix announced a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store.
The demo features the Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission. Progress can be carried over into the retail version of the game and the content in the final release of the game may differ from the demo. Anyone who downloads the demo by May 11 will be able to download an exclusive theme starting April 10.
Here is an overview of the game:
Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.
Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.
Comments
The hype is REAL now! I cannot believe they actually did it for the 3rd of March. Watching and actually finaly playing it are like two completely different experiences. I have officially come to realize just how tactical the gameplay actually is. Wow, so much to take note of and pay attention to. This is absolutely phenomenal stuff. I can only imagine how things will get heated up when you have more spells and status effects to deal with like poison or slow, etc. This game is going to be game of the year, easily, and in fact has officially exceeded my expectations. I'm going to try the "classic" mode now. This is the first time since FFX a Final Fantasy game has made me feel this level of joy again. I have no words right now to truly convey the level of satisfaction this demo brought me. O_O
I'm not interested in the main game, so I probably won't try the demo myself, but it's good that they provided it.