Riot Games Announces Tactical Shooter Valorant, Launches Summer 2020 - News

Riot Games has announced character-based first-person tactical shooter, Valorant, for Windows PC. The game will launch in summer 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Riot Games presents a new competitive stage for you to shine from. A five-versus-five character-based tactical shooter where creativity is your greatest weapon.

Here’s what we think it takes for you to trust a game enough to invest: 128-tick servers, at least 30 frames per second on most min-spec computers (even dating back a decade), 60 to 144 frames per second on modern gaming rigs, a global spread of datacenters aimed at <35ms for players in major cities around the world, a netcode we’ve been obsessing over for years, and a commitment to anti-cheat from day one.

Shooting in Valorant is precise, consequential, and highly-lethal—we want you to win on your skill and strategy alone.

…But creativity is your greatest weapon.

Imagine this: tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers. Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them to the shot. Valorant is a game for bold strategists who dare to make the unexpected play, because if it wins, it works.

