Dreams Debuts in 3rd on the Italian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has remained at the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 7, 2020. FIFA 20 (PS4) remains in second.

Dreams (PS4) debuted in third place and is the biggest new release of the week. Darksiders Genesis (PS4) debuted in 28th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 7, 2020:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Dreams (PS4) - NEW NBA 2K20 (PS4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) The Division 2 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

