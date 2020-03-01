New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 16 games in total will release next week - March 2 to 6.

Here is the full list of games:

March 2

The Story Goes On

AvoCuddle

March 4

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly

Lost Horizon

I am Ball

March 5

Murder by Numbers

Dude, Stop

Unlock The King

Wunderling

Kairobotica

ibb & obb

March 6

Afterparty

Save Koch

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Swordbreaker The Game

Breeder Homegrown: Director's Cut

