New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 16 games in total will release next week - March 2 to 6.
Here is the full list of games:
March 2
- The Story Goes On
- AvoCuddle
March 4
- Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly
- Lost Horizon
- I am Ball
March 5
- Murder by Numbers
- Dude, Stop
- Unlock The King
- Wunderling
- Kairobotica
- ibb & obb
March 6
- Afterparty
- Save Koch
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Swordbreaker The Game
- Breeder Homegrown: Director's Cut
