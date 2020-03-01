Check Out Grounded Gameplay Demo from PAX East 2020 - News

Microsoft and Obsidian Entertainment at PAX East 2020 during a panel provided gameplay videos for the survival game, Grounded. YouTube channel MrRedRivers has posted a video of the gameplay showcased.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Grounded, players are shrunken to the size of an ant and tasked with surviving in the unique micro-world of a suburban backyard. Players must gather, craft and build bases with everyday objects found within the yard, searching for life-saving resources and living alongside giant, peaceful insects while fighting to survive massive hostile inhabitants.

Grounded provides a mix of environmental and narrative driven story telling. Set in a versatile, handcrafted sandbox structure it allows players to create their own experience from the ground up. Tasks that may seem approachable when human-sized become a challenge in this dangerous backyard landscape. This familiar yet fantastical world can be navigated solo or in four-person co-operative multiplayer, where players work together to complete missions or explore the intricately detailed world.

Created by a small development team, one of many working on new projects in the studio, Grounded is a true passion project. This title has given the team the creative outlet to bring their years of developing highly regarded games to bear on the survival genre. RPGs like The Outer Worlds will always be in Obsidian’s DNA, but from time to time we want to stretch our creative muscles and try things that might be a little different

Microsoft has been a fantastic partner for Grounded which was in development long before the acquisition last year. We’re fortunate to be given the freedom to continue flexing our creative muscles and develop the games we want to make.

The game will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC in Spring 2020 as a Game Preview title. It will also be available on Game Pass.

