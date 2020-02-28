PlayStation 4 vs Xbox 360 in the US  VGChartz Gap Charts  January 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PS4 Vs. X360 US:

Gap change in latest month: 132,199 – X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,755,474 – X360

Total Lead: 960,768 – X360

X360 Total Sales: 33,331,347

PS4 Total Sales: 32,370,579

In January 2020 the gap in the US between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 grew in favor of the Xbox 360 when you align launches. The Xbox 360 sold 132,199 more units than the PlayStation 4 in the last month and by 3.76 million units in the last 12 months. After 75 months behind, the Xbox 360 is now in the lead by 960,768 units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Xbox 360 launched on November 22, 2005. The PlayStation 4 has sold 32.37 million units, while the Xbox 360 sold 33.33 million units during the same timeframe.

The Xbox 360 sold 45.14 million units lifetime in the US. The PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 12.77 million units to surpass the Xbox 360 in the US.

