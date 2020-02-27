Borderlands 3 Launches for Steam on March 13, Next DLC Launches March 26 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 3 will launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 13. The game was originally a timed-exclusive on Windows PC for the Epic Games Store.

The standard edition, Super Deluxe Edition, Season Pass and Deluxe bonus content will be available. The Season Pass includes four campaign DLC packs.

2K Games and Gearbox Software also announced the Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock DLC for the game will launch on all platforms on March 26. It is includes in the Season Pass and Super Deluxe Edition.

Here is an overview of the Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock DLC:

Dive into Borderlands 3‘s second campaign add-on for a surprisingly dangerous engagement party in “Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock.” Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are finally tying the knot, and they want you to come celebrate their upcoming nuptials on the ice planet of Xylourgos. Its frozen wastes have thinned out all but the most vicious wildlife, and the eerie town of Cursehaven—where you’ve all agreed to meet—is located beneath the colossal carcass of a fallen Vault Monster.

As if this ice world’s biting cold and vicious wildlife weren’t unwelcoming enough, a band of creepy occultists who worship the Vault Monster’s carcass are hellbent on breaking up the betrothed partners. You’ll have to fight back the forces of otherworldly evil if Wainwright and Hammerlock are to have their happily ever after. Luckily, the most badass wedding planner in the galaxy has your back: Gaige, a fugitive Vault Hunter (and returning fan-favorite character) who’s inseparable from her robot BFF Deathtrap. And that’s not all:

Key Features:

Reunite with old friends and team up with some eerie new characters to help true love triumph over eldritch horror.

Confront bloodthirsty enemies and formidable bosses, including alien beasts, hideously mutated occultists, and a clan of cold-blooded bandits.

Delve into the disturbing and occasionally daft backstories of cursed townfolk in a host of spine-tingling side missions.

Arm your Vault Hunter with some of the deadliest gear in the galaxy, including a trove of additional Legendaries and some supremely powerful Class Mods.

Flaunt your sense of style with a slew of new cosmetic items, from Vault Hunter Heads & Skins to interactive Room Decorations and all-new Vehicle Skins.

Here is an overview of the game:

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Key Features:

A Mayhem-Fueled Thrill Ride – Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.

– Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Your Vault Hunter, Your Playstyle – Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

– Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable. Lock, Load, and Loot – With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

– With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too. New Borderlands – Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!

– Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more! Quick & Seamless Co-Op Action – Play with anyone at any time with online co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress.

