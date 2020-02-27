Baldur’s Gate III Launches for PC in Early Access in 2020 - News

Developer Larian Studios announced Baldur's Gate III will launch for Windows PC in early access in 2020. The developer also released new information on the game, as well as the opening cinematic and gameplay reveal videos.

Read the latest information on the game below:

Baldur’s Gate III is an entirely next-generation RPG taking place in the Forgotten Realms setting from Dungeons & Dragons and 20 years in the making. Return to the legendary city of Baldur’s Gate in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival and the lure of absolute power.

Dark powers are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your mind. Resist, and turn evil against itself. Or embrace corruption, and lay claim to the Forgotten Realms.

Key Features:

A Truly Next-Generation Experience Built using the new Divinity 4.0 engine with AAA production values. Cinematic dialogs, all performance captured across 1.5 million words. Unparalleled depth and replayability, whether in single player or multiplayer. Expanded Attitude System to leave your mark on the world. Dynamic Music that shifts in tone to the context of a battle, situation, and story. Layered Crime system that holds you accountable for your actions and affects your reputation. Four-player online multiplayer and split-screen couch co-op for two players.

The Most Authentic Dungeons & Dragons RPG Ever Created Hundreds of locations true to the lore, spanning over 100 hours of gameplay. Choose from 15 Dungeons & Dragons Build relationships with your companions in your ever-evolving campsite. Roll the dice to determine your fate in a story with countless permutations. Speak with the dead to learn new facts and uncover secrets.

Evolved Turn-Based Combat True to Dungeons & Dragons Switch to turn-based mode to solve puzzles or sneak up on characters. Manipulate light and darkness for non-binary style stealth action. The next generation of turn-based combat featuring hundreds of Dungeons & Dragons spells and actions. Unlimited freedom to explore and experiment.



You are burdened with a great power devouring you from within. How far down the path of darkness will you let it take you? The fate of the Forgotten Realms is on your party’s shoulders. Will you carry it to salvation, or descend with it to hell?

We are in the Forgotten Realms, a land of many races and multiple divine beings. We know that the world is in turmoil: armies of evil (gnolls, orcs, duergar, goblins, drow, etc.) rampage along the Sword Coast, and refugees swarm to Baldur’s Gate.

Amid all this chaos, a new cult is on the rise: the cult of the Absolute. Seeking to overthrow the old order, its shadowy network is chipping away at the Forgotten Realms foundations. Baldur’s Gate itself will be the first to fall.

That is where we come in: the players. And we’re off to a very inauspicious start indeed…

Out of nowhere, we were kidnapped by mind flayers. A tadpole was put in our heads. We barely survived the crash landing of a nautiloid, and we find ourselves stranded in the middle of an inhospitable wilderness. We discover we have only a few days to get rid of the parasite inside, or we’ll become mind flayers ourselves.

As we desperately seek a cure, we discover the tadpole gives us godlike powers and we find ourselves on the centre stage of a complot hatched by none other than the Dead Three: the gods of Murder, Tyranny, and Death.

Our journey will not only take us back to the legendary city of Baldur’s Gate, but through and beyond the Forgotten Realms.

It is a journey of survival: ours, and all of the Forgotten Realms.

