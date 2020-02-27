XSEED Games Reveals PAX East 2020 Lineup - News

XSEED Games has revealed its lineup for PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

The publisher is bringing playable demos for Rune Factory 4 Special on the Switch, Granblue Fantasy: Versus on the PlayStation 4, Ys: Memories of Celceta on the PlayStation 4, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin on the Switch and PlayStation 4.





Here is an overview of the lineup of games below:

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PlayStation 4)

Power, skill, and spirit collide in a quest to find the true champion of the ring in the highly anticipated fighting game. Japan’s megahit RPG, Granblue Fantasy has topped the charts, charming players across the globe with a plethora of lovable characters and story-driven mechanics. Now, Arc System Works and Cygames are teaming up to bring the universe to home console in an action-packed head-to-head fighter. Featuring a colorful cast of their most popular “crewmembers,” each with a unique fighting style that is easy to learn but hard to master, Granblue Fantasy: Versus will appeal to fans of Granblue lore and fighting games alike. Players can take on AI opponents or fight against human opponents in local or online two-player matches.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is published by XSEED Games in North America and developed by Cygames and Arc System Works. The title will launch for PlayStation 4 in North America on Tuesday, March 3.

Rune Factory 4 Special (Switch)

Experience the world-famous fantasy farming adventure like never before, with HD graphics in fully remastered form. The joys of growing crops, catching fish, and raising monsters await players old and new, while seasoned explorers will be delighted to discover an updated opening movie. Other farm-fresh features include Newlywed mode, which introduces special episodes about living the married life and new in-game cutscenes, and the inclusion of dual audio support for both the original Japanese and English voice options. Additionally, an even higher difficulty mode for expert players to take on a challenge that’s truly worthy of their skills.

Developed by Hakama and Marvelous Inc. and published in North America by XSEED Games, Rune Factory 4 Special launched on Tuesday, February 25 for the Nintendo Switch in North America.

Ys: Memories of Celceta (PlayStation 4)

Nihon Falcom’s critically acclaimed entry in their popular Ys series, Ys: Memories of Celceta is coming to PlayStation 4! Join Adeol Christin on his journey to rediscover his identity and help map the dangerous Great Forest of Celceta, one of the most expansive locales in the series history. Joined by allies to assist in his journey, players will partake in real-time combat while switching between playable party members to better tackle any obstacles. The PlayStation 4 version of the title will feature both the original Japanese voiceover in addition to English, and will support 60fps gameplay with full HD graphics. Attendees will be some of the first to get hands-on with the PlayStation 4 version of the title.

Developed by Nihon Falcom and published in North America by XSEED Games, Ys: Memories of Celceta will release on PlayStation 4 in 2020.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)

This enthralling title from Edelweiss, the two-man team behind acclaimed indie darling Astebreed (2014 in North America and Europe), Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin combines side-scrolling action with deep crafting and farming simulation. Players take on the role of Sakuna, a spoiled harvest goddess banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. As she explores the beautiful, foreboding environments of the island, she will find a home in a mountain village, proving herself worthy of her title by harvesting rice and bettering the lives of humans. In addition to being a fresh take on Japanese mythology and a love letter to action games, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is an ode to rice and an engrossing simulation of the craft behind the agriculture.

Developed by Edelweiss and published in North America by XSEED Games, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is currently in development and is set to launch for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC in 2020. This title has not yet been rated by the ESRB.

