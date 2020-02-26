Yacht Club Games Announces Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - News

Yacht Club Games announced today a brand new Shovel Knight game, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. Developed by VINE and Yacht Club Games, it's a brand new action-packed puzzle-adventure mash-up.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is the third Yacht Club title made in collaboration with an external game development team, after Cyber Shadow and Shovel Knight Dig. "Working with Yacht Club has helped us to leverage resources we wouldn’t have access to otherwise, and helped get the game in front of more people. It’s fun to add to the mythos of Shovel Knight, too," said Russell Rafferty, developer behind VINE and creator of Pocket Dungeon.

"By working together with great devs on new Shovel Knight games, we get many different creative perspectives and cool new designs that push the boundaries of the Shovel Knight Universe! It’s been thrilling to see Pocket Dungeon progress, and we can’t wait to see where Shovel Knight goes next," said Sean Velasco, designer at Yacht Club Games.

Features:

Enter a world of falling block puzzle games, with a dungeon-crawling twist! An all-new hybrid that’s never been seen before.

Bump into enemies to battle them and trade damage in a unique combat system. Group foes together for massive chain attacks while grabbing keys, power-ups, and potions to refill your health!

A bold new visual style complements a new story. Learn the ropes from your pal Puzzle Knight as you attempt to escape the mysterious Pocket Dungeon. Shovel Knight’s signature storytelling and humor are on full display!

Take control of more than 10 of your favorite heroes from the Shovel Knight universe, each with a unique power and play style.

Equip yourself on the fly with a treasure trove of items and equipment. Mix and match your loadout to prepare for any encounter.

Play in a variety of ways with Story Mode, 2 player competitive Versus Mode, and much more.

Another incomparable soundtrack in a new style by astonishing virtuoso Jake Kaufman!

