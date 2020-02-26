Analyst: If Coronavirus Isn't Contained in 2 Months It Could Impact Launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X - News

The Coronavirus (CODVID19) has lead to many video game publishers and developers to back out of PAX East 2020 and GDC 2020.

Nintendo earlier this month released an apology that there would be delays in the production and shipment of the Nintendo Switch in Japan due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China. With the latest figures out of Japan there are already signs of shortages of the Switch.

Video games industry senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter says that if the outbreak is contained in the next month or two then console manufacturing would be able to meet demand for the holiday quarter.

However, if the Coronavirus isn't contained it could impact the launch of the next generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This is due to the majority of video game hardware being manufactured in China.

"If the Coronavirus outbreak is contained within the next month or two then we would expect console manufacturers to be able to meet demand for the holiday quarter, both for current gen consoles and next gen console launches," said Ahmad.

"If manufacturers are unable to operate at full capacity before the end of Q2 2020 we could see an impact on the launch of next gen console launches, with either limited supply or delayed releases becoming the likely outcomes."

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to launch in holiday 2020.

