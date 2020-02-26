Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 22 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 227,016 consoles sold for the week ending February 15, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 153,366 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 48,525 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,817 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 10,772 units (-4.53%). PS4 sales are down 97,248 units (-38.80%), the Xbox One is down 31,004 units (-38.98%) and the 3DS is down 28,042 units (-88.02%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 227,016 ( 51,272,972 ) PlayStation 4 - 153,366 ( 107,428,691 ) Xbox One - 48,525 ( 46,489,527 ) 3DS - 3,817 ( 75,131,555 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 92,936 PlayStation 4 - 51,546 Xbox One - 35,391 3DS - 1,293

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 71,658 Nintendo Switch - 62,856 Xbox One - 10,709 3DS - 1,352 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 64,854 PlayStation 4 - 24,634 3DS - 1,091 Xbox One - 1,022

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 6,370 PlayStation 4 - 5,528 Xbox One - 1,403 3DS - 81

