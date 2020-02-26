Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending February 22 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 657 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 227,016 consoles sold for the week ending February 15, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 153,366 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 48,525 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,817 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 10,772 units (-4.53%). PS4 sales are down 97,248 units (-38.80%), the Xbox One is down 31,004 units (-38.98%) and the 3DS is down 28,042 units (-88.02%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 227,016 (51,272,972)
- PlayStation 4 - 153,366 (107,428,691)
- Xbox One - 48,525 (46,489,527)
- 3DS - 3,817 (75,131,555)
- Switch - 92,936
- PlayStation 4 - 51,546
- Xbox One - 35,391
- 3DS - 1,293
- PlayStation 4 - 71,658
- Nintendo Switch - 62,856
- Xbox One - 10,709
- 3DS - 1,352
- Switch - 64,854
- PlayStation 4 - 24,634
- 3DS - 1,091
- Xbox One - 1,022
- Switch - 6,370
- PlayStation 4 - 5,528
- Xbox One - 1,403
- 3DS - 81
6 Comments
I don't understand. Nintendo says that they've sold 52.48 units as of December 31st 2019 which means that at this point they are probably at least a little over 53 mill. But you guys are saying Nintendo is lying. Do you think they'll meet their new projections and end the year with 54.2 mill or more?
Wow it seems like the Switch shortages are hitting the sales figures hard in Japan, they only sold about half of the units from the week prior at only 41,000. Fuck the coronavirus man....
All platforms are down this week, however, Switch dropped the most due to the reason you stated. There was a huge drop in sales in Japan.
It sucks but at the same time creates pent up demand that will even out in the end. That is, those who wanted the switch and couldn't get it due to supply will just buy it later. We should expect several weeks much higher than usual as soon as shippments stabilize.
