Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (PS4) has debuted in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 115,995, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 23. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in second with sales of 46,415 units.
Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 10,654 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in ninth with sales of 7,392 units.
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 41,490 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 6,215 units, the 3DS sold 1,025 units, and the Xbox One sold 42 units.
Here is the complete top 10:
- [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/20/20) – 115,995 (New)
- [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/20/20) – 46,415 (New)
- [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 18,403 (3,445,788)
- [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft, 02/20/20) – 10,654 (New)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9,861 (696,005)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,687 (1,272,585)
- [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Sega, 02/13/20) – 8,468 (62,074)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,608 (3,569,420)
- [NSW] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft, 02/20/20) – 7,392 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,326 (2,781,277)
10 Comments
So when it is it coming to the west?
If I had to guess I'd say early September, but no one knows
Will Ring Fit Adventure reach the million in Japan, I wonder? It's almost at 700k right now...
Definitely by the end of the year, if both shortages are dealt with and a discount around the holidays is done.
Surprised PS4 version dominated considering how popular Switch is in Japan. But overall these sales for P5 Scramble are quite poor imo.
Persona has more brand recognition on Playstation...I don't think it's surprising that this would be the result. Sales, including digital will probably be over 200K which isn't bad for a warriors spinoff FW. Worldwide sales will be more interesting I hope.
Now I wonder how well would Switch version of Persona 5 Royal sell, given it's probably in the making as we speak.
I don't think this site could handle the amount of saltiness if there's an announcement of Persona 5 Royal switch version
I dont think this site can handle the amount of saltiness if theres an announcement of smt5 ps4 version
