Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 12 hours ago

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (PS4) has debuted in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 115,995, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 23. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in second with sales of 46,415 units.

Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 10,654 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in ninth with sales of 7,392 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 41,490 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 6,215 units, the 3DS sold 1,025 units, and the Xbox One sold 42 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/20/20) – 115,995 (New) [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/20/20) – 46,415 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 18,403 (3,445,788) [PS4] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft, 02/20/20) – 10,654 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9,861 (696,005) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,687 (1,272,585) [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Sega, 02/13/20) – 8,468 (62,074) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,608 (3,569,420) [NSW] Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft, 02/20/20) – 7,392 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,326 (2,781,277)

