PlayStation Plus Games for March 2020 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 799 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the two PlayStation Plus games for March 2020. There are two games for the PlayStation 4 that will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4
- Shadow of the Colossus (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sonic Forces (Sega)
7 Comments
I was going to buy Shadow of the Colossus physical but at the last minute decided to buy The Last Guardian. Now I get SotC for free. I still want to buy a copy for my collection though but probably after I buy Street Fighter V Champion Edition.
I bought SotC remake last year but still haven't got a chance to play it. I dont regret buying it but man i really should start playing it.
Great games, seriously I was waiting for sale to buy SOTC but it's free now for PS+ Awesome!
The Shadow of the Colossus remake is fantastic and Sonic Forces is decent enough. That being said I will let my PS+ subscription run out since it's no longer worth it.