Square Enix Will Release Next Gen Exclusives 'Farther Down the Road' - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Square Enix during a Q&A session in their financial results briefing or the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year was asked about developing titles for the current and next generation of consoles. They plan to release their games for both generations until "farther down the road."

"The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles," said Square Enix. "It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles."

Square Enix was also asked if the delay of the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake from March 3 to April 10 would impact the release of the second part and they said "No, it will not."





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

