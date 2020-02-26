Harmonix Announces Music Game Fuser for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher NCSOFT and developer Harmonix have announced DJ music game, Fuser, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in fall 2020.

"With Fuser, we are delivering the ultimate music fantasy as a game," said Harmonix CEO Steve Janiak in a press release. "Music today is an experience. It’s not just people listening to albums any more—it’s recording and sharing videos of you singing along to your favorite songs, watching your favorite bands play at festivals, and sharing hit music with your friends. Fuser puts players at the center of all that by letting you mix and share some of the biggest hits on your way to becoming a festival headliner."

NCSOFT CEO Dr. Songyee Yoon added, "When we first saw Fuser, we instantly knew it was something special. It takes the amazing developer pedigree that Harmonix has developed over decades and distills the essence of creating, listening to, and sharing music where every player can be their own star. We can’t wait to see all the creations people will make."

Here is an overview of the game:

Fuser is the next evolution of interactive music gaming. The game puts players in control of the music, where they can fuse together elements from hit songs by some of the world’s top artists, including Billie Eilish, The Chainsmokers, Imagine Dragons, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Migos, Post Malone, and many more.

Harmonix has been a pioneer of interactive music gaming for nearly 25 years, having created titles like Frequency and Amplitude as well as genre-defining, breakout hits like Rock Band and Dance Central. With Fuser, Harmonix will once again completely revolutionize the music game genre by providing an immersive music sandbox in which players are challenged to perform and create custom mixes from some of music’s biggest hits—no peripheral required.

Powered by Harmonix’s proprietary technology, Fuser will allow players to seamlessly blend vocals, bass lines, and other instrumentation from a multitude of different music genres and artists to define their own unique sound through seamless, innovative gameplay. Players will also be able to share their creations socially, making their game performances available for watching online.

Key Features:

Campaign Play – Hone your mixing skills to win the crowd, and unlock new challenges and content

– Hone your mixing skills to win the crowd, and unlock new challenges and content Freestyle Play – Explore, discover and create incredible mixes and custom effects in your musical playground

– Explore, discover and create incredible mixes and custom effects in your musical playground Multiplayer – Collaborate or compete with players from around the world

– Collaborate or compete with players from around the world Social Sharing – Share your inspired mixes and mind-blowing performances in-game and online

Songs:

Mix music with over 100 songs including (first 16 songs announced):

“In Da Club” by 50 Cent

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult

“Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

“Rock The Casbah” by The Clash

“The Rockafeller Skank” by Fatboy Slim

“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

“Mi Gente” by J. Balvin & Willy William

“Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

“Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Good As Hell” by Lizzo

“Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

“Stir Fry” by Migos

“Better Now” by Post Malone

“All Star” by Smash Mouth

“Regulate” by Warren G & Nate Dogg

More to come…

