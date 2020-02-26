Side Scrolling Shooter Rigid Force Redux Announced for Switch and Xbox One - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer com8com1 have announced side-scrolling shoot ’em up, Rigid Force Redux, for Xbox One and Switch. It will launch this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Rigid Force Redux breathes new life into the classic side-scrolling shooter genre with its lovingly hand-crafted 3D models, stunning environments, detailed effects and an electrifying Synthwave soundtrack!

Arm your fighter with numerous upgradeable weapon systems and supplemental Force Shards! Collect Energy Orbs to fill up your energy supply and eventually unleash an extremely powerful blast against your foes!

Battle it out against huge swarms of enemies, heavy gunships, laser wielding mechs and giant alien creatures. Every enemy has its own unique and challenging strategy, from the tiniest creature up to the largest boss!

Key Features:

Classic side-scrolling shoot’em up action with modern 3D graphics.

Unique weapon and power-up systems.

Lots of different enemies, challenging mid-bosses and huge end bosses.

Exciting story mode with animated cutscenes and full voice-overs.

Additional Arcade and Boss Rush game modes.

Six different action-packed stages.

Challenging but fair gameplay.

Adjustable difficulty level – for beginners to experienced players.

Leaderboards and achievements.

Rumble support.

Original synthwave soundtrack by DREAMTIME featuring Michael Chait.

