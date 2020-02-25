Phil Spencer Sees the Future of Gaming to Be Similar to Netflix and Spotify - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview in the latest episode of the Game Maker’s Notebook Podcast discussed where he sees gaming in 10 years.

He sees a future where gaming will have similarities to streaming services like Netflix and Spotify. He sees streaming only consoles that don't have a disc drive or storage and everything comes through the internet. He mentions how he can listen to his music on a wide range of devices with Spotify and that gaming could be similar in the future.

"I think we’re going to end up with more differences underneath our TVs than we did before," said Spencer. "I do think there’ll probably be a plethora of streaming-only consoles that don’t have a disk drive, don’t have a storage device, and everything is coming through, and then it’s how do I get the signal to the TV… maybe some of those are built-in.

"I think you’ll see more high-end stuff as well. I just look around and try to pattern-match on things. If I think about video and music… the streaming services that are out there have liberated those media types to all the devices around me. I now have way more devices than I ever had to watch TV.

"With the advent of Disney and Netflix and everybody else coming in, it has not lessened the number of devices. It has actually increased. The same is with music. Now I have Spotify in my ear, I have Spotify in my pocket, I have it in my home… I have the ability to connect to my music services across so many different devices with different levels of fidelity… large screens, small screens, stereo sound… sometimes I listen to music with one earpiece only.

"I think games are going to go in a similar way. I what we’re going to find is as games are able to run in multiple contexts and on different devices, you’re going to see a lot of different devices grow up, supporting different scenarios.

One issue Spencer says with console gaming today is that you can only play it on one TV and can't turn the console on and play it on any TV in the house. He would like to see the ability to turn on your console and have the ability to change what TV you are playing it on.

"Underneath my television… One of the things that have always bummed me out about consoles is that I usually have one TV in my house that my console is plugged into. This is very much a multiple TV bubble world that we live in where we have multiple TVs in our house, but the idea that I can’t just go to any TV in my house and sit down and play the games that I want to go play… We should have that ability.

"The model for us in the industry we should think about… Yes, maybe one of them is the primary places where I play where I have the most capability, but my ability to throw that content either from that console or from the cloud to any of the TVs in my house is something that I think we should have and I think helps us in terms of families playing together and new creative scenarios.

"I think we’re gonna see a multitude of different devices in my house that allow me to play.

Thanks Twinfinite.

