Capcom's Monter Hunter Team Cancels PAX East 2020 Attendance - News

Capcom via Twitter announced their Monster Hunter development team has cancelled their attendance to PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston. They will no longer have an autograph session, however, they still plan to share Monster Hunter World: Iceborne news.

"An update on MH Festa: Boston 2020: Unfortunately, our guests from the MH dev team will no longer be able to attend the event," reads the tweet. "We will no longer have an autograph session but are still planning to share [Monster Hunter World: Iceborne] news. Our sincere apologies for inconvenience!"

Sony announced last week they will be cancelling their participation at PAX East, due to the coronavirus. Square Enix has also cancelled their Final Fantasy 14 panel.





