Doom Eternal TV Spot is About Defiance

Bethesda Softworks has released a new TV spot for the upcoming first-person shooter, Doom Eternal.

"Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear through Hell’s armies to save humanity. Become unstoppable in Doom Eternal, Winner of The Game Critic’s Award for Best Action Game at E3 2019. RAZE HELL," reads the description of the video.

View the TV spot below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done.



Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.

Slayer Threat Level at Maximum

Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities like the Double Dash, you're faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever.

Unholy Trinity

Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer.

BATTLEMODE

BATTLEMODE is the new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience built from the ground up at id Software. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, duking it in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat. BATTLEMODE launches with 6 handcrafted maps and 5 playable demons – the Marauder, Archvile, Revenant, Mancubus and Pain Elemental.

Doom Eternal will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 22, 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

