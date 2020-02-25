This Week's Deals With Gold - Dragon Ball FighterZ, NieR: Automata - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 130 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through March 2 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Infliction: Extended Cut
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|39 Days to Mars
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|7 Days to Die
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Play And Save Sale
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Play And Save Sale
|Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|DWG
|Attack of the Earthlings
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Batman: Return To Arkham
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG
|Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Brief Battles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Castle Crashers Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Play And Save Sale
|Code Vein
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Anime Month Sale
|Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Anime Month Sale
|Crimson Keep
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Danger Zone
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|Dangerous Golf
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Play And Save Sale
|Defunct
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Descenders
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Play And Save Sale
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Play And Save Sale
|Don’t Die, Minerva! (Game Preview)
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Play And Save Sale
|DOOM
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Play And Save Sale
|DOOM (1993)
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|DOOM 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|DOOM II (Classic)
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|DRAGON BALL FighterZ
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|F1 2019
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Play And Save Sale
|F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Play And Save Sale
|Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Frostpunk: Console Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Play And Save Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox Game Pass
|55%
|DWG
|Gravel
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Play And Save Sale
|Gravel Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Play And Save Sale
|Graveyard Keeper
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|DWG
|GRID
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|GRID Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Jump Force
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Anime Month Sale
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|MotoGP 19
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Mr. Shifty
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|70%
|DWG
|Mutant Football League
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|33%
|Play And Save Sale
|Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Play And Save Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Portal Knights
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Portal Knights -Emoji Box
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Portal Knights -Lobot Box
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Portal Knights – Bibot Box
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Portal Knights – Box of Grumpy Rings
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Portal Knights – Box of Joyful Rings
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Portal Knights – Gold Throne Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Prey
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Play And Save Sale
|Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Play And Save Sale
|Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Play And Save Sale
|Prison Architect: Escape Mode Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Play And Save Sale
|Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|65%
|Play And Save Sale
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Raining Blobs
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Real Farm
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shining Resonance Refrain
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Snooker Nation Championship
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|Sonic Mania
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Super Mega Baseball 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|The Clocker
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|DWG
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG
|The Escapists 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Play And Save Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Play And Save Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tools Up!
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Play And Save Sale
|Train Sim World 2020
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Train Sim World: DB BR 182 Loco Add-On
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World: East Coastway
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Troll & I
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Play And Save Sale
|Valentino Rossi The Game
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Wreckfest
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|20%
|Play And Save Sale
|Wreckfest Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Play And Save Sale
|WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Ys Origin
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Zombie Party
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Max Payne 3*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Rockstar Table Tennis*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
