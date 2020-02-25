Granblue Fantasy: Versus Launches in Europe on March 27 - News

Publisher Marvelous Europe announced Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch for PlayStation 4 in Europe on March 27. The physical Premium Edition has been cancelled due to time constraints and production delays. It was going to be exclusive to the Marvelous Games Store.

"In order to ensure a timely release of Granblue Fantasy: Versus we have made the difficult decision to cancel the physical Premium Edition," said Marvelous EUrope PR and community manager Scott Emsen. "The reason for this cancellation is due to ongoing time constraints and production issues with the physical Premium Edition.

"We know that a lot of Granblue Fantasy fans are eager for this physical Premium Edition and, as fans ourselves, it is with deep regret that we will not be able to produce this edition for Europe. We would like to apologize to those affected and we thank you for your continued support with Granblue Fantasy: Versus."

View the release date announcement trailer below:





In Europe, a Digital Character Pass Set and Digital Deluxe editions will be available:

Digital Character Pass Set:

Digital copy of Granblue Fantasy: Versus for PlayStation 4

Code to redeem one of the following within the Granblue Fantasy mobile game: “Gold Brick” (1), “Sunlight Stone” (1), “Sephira Evolite” (1), or “Damascus Crystal” (10)

PlayStation 4 theme

PlayStation 4 avatar

Character Color Pack

Character Pass for five downloadable content characters

Lobby Avatar Item: “Nice-Abs Power Vyrn”

Digital Deluxe Edition:

Digital copy of Granblue Fantasy: Versus for PlayStation 4

Code to redeem one of the following within the Granblue Fantasy mobile game: “Gold Brick” (1), “Sunlight Stone” (1), “Sephira Evolite” (1), or “Damascus Crystal” (10)

PlayStation 4 theme

PlayStation 4 avatar

Character Color Pack

Character Pass for five downloadable content characters

Lobby Avatar Item: “Nice-Abs Power Vyrn”

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack

PlayStation 4 theme with exclusive artwork

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available now in Japan for the PlayStation 4, and will launch in North America on March 3.

