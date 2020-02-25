Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue Launches for Switch and PS4 This Summer in the West - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher PQube announced the visual novel, Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 will launch in North America and Europe this summer. The game is out now in Japan for the Switch, PS4, PS Vita, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

View the announcement trailer of the release in the west below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The story of Aokana plays in a world where science finally did it and invented anti-gravity shoes! With the dreamlike ability to freely fly through the skies, a form of sport called Flying Circus became popular, where athletes soar through the air to score points.

Slip into the role of Masaya, a former competitor, that encounters the new transfer student Asuka who strives to learn how to fly. Get involved in the Flying Circus sports club, support the ambitious girls and eventually end up with your own head in clouds!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

