Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 355 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in first on the French charts in week 7, 2020, according to SELL. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot drops to third place and Luigi's Mansion 3 is up to second place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Xbox One Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Pokemon Sun PC The Sims 4 Football Manager 2020 Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles