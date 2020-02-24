Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 355 Views
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in first on the French charts in week 7, 2020, according to SELL. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot drops to third place and Luigi's Mansion 3 is up to second place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- FIFA 20
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Forza Horizon 4
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Pokemon Sun
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2
