PS4 vs Wii in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 537 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii US:
Gap change in latest month: 78,917 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,988,141 – PS4
Total Lead: 8,397,912 – Wii
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 32,370,579
Wii Total Sales: 40,768,491
January 2020 is the 74th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for in the US. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 has caught up to the Wii by 78,917 units and in the last 12 months outsold the Wii by 1.99 million units. The Wii currently leads by 8.40 million units.
Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 32.37 million units, while the Wii sold 40.77 million units during the same timeframe.
The Wii sold units 41.70 million lifetime in the US, therefore the PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 9.33 million units to outsell the Wii.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
7 Comments
I don't think the PS4 is going to pass the Wii in the US. It will close the gap some more though.
It's interesting how Wii just flatlines.
The curves seem pretty similar from what I can see.
- 0
The Wii motion controls were revolutionary for their time, and offered new ways to play games that made them more fun. Today, the industry pushed what Nintendo started, and it is an integral part of the VR experience. It is very incorrect to call them a gimmick. It is also very well understood on vgchartz that the decline of the Wii was due to Nintendo's dwindling support of the still thriving console, relying on 3rd parties to help support the system, which is a mistake they learned from.
The PS4 might be able to catch up to the Wii's sales in the U.S when all said and done. Playstation consoles usually have very long lifespans as they keep selling even well after a PlayStation Successor comes out. A perfect example to show this is the PS2, which hit 100M in late 2005, when 7th gen was around the corner,but it would sell another 55M between 2005-2013 even when the PS3 was well into it's lifecycle. Nintendo systems usually die out quickly once it's successor releases since Nintendo usually drops their 1st party support for their older system as soon as its successor is released, and nobody buys a Nintendo system for 3rd Party Support. The Wii quickly died out after 2010 once people got over the motion control gimmick and PS and Xbox had their answers, the Kinect and PS Move, to pretty much take away the main exclusive draw of the Wii. Plus Nintendo's Support for the Wii from 2010-Beyond was very shallow.
Especially if PS5 comes out at some obscenely high price like the PS3 did, which allowed the PS2 to sell fairly well for another 4-5 years after the PS3/Wii launch. And yeah, Nintendo sold out the golden egg laying goose for a fat rotten egg laying clucker.
- 0
I'd posit a guess that PS2 sold well years after PS3 launch because of Wii, as well. With games that could be ported up to Wii, there were still games coming out for it.
- 0