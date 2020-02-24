If You Buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One You Will Receive Xbox Series X Upgrade for Free - News

/ 1,044 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft revealed the specs for the Xbox Series X today. One of the features of Microsoft's next generation console is called Smart Delivery. It means when you buy a game on the Xbox One when you upgrade to the Xbox Series X you will automatically get the next generation version of the same game. All Xbox Game Studios title will have the Smart Delivery feature and it will be available to all developers and publishers.

CD Projekt RED has become the first publisher to announce they will be using the Smart Delivery feature with their upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077.

"Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades," said CD Projekt RED via Twitter. "Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available."

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles