If You Buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One You Will Receive Xbox Series X Upgrade for Free

Microsoft revealed the specs for the Xbox Series X today. One of the features of Microsoft's next generation console is called Smart Delivery. It means when you buy a game on the Xbox One when you upgrade to the Xbox Series X you will automatically get the next generation version of the same game. All Xbox Game Studios title will have the Smart Delivery feature and it will be available to all developers and publishers.
CD Projekt RED has become the first publisher to announce they will be using the Smart Delivery feature with their upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077.
"Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades," said CD Projekt RED via Twitter. "Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available."
Very user friendly policy by MS, and CDPR here. Good for them. I hope this early announcement from this huge game will pressure other publishers to do the same. I also hope Sony feels the pressure and implements a similar system.
That shows the lack of confidence already...
That's a fantastic feature and a good way to approach backward compatibility. The only question is - how will this be implemented for physical releases.
I would assume that you insert your Xbox One disc into your Xbox Series X, and then that initiates a download of a patch that adds next-gen graphical improvements to the game. You will likely need to have the disc in the drive whenever you play to verify current ownership.
That's a possibility, but they need to clarify how it'll work.
With the backward compatibility becoming more and more mandatory anyway, I think this is going to be the trend for next generation. You will buy the game for a "platform" and not a specific console/device. Either you buy it on PC (exception being Play Anywhere titles), Play Station or Xbox platform. This is good :)
Is that implying it will be a PS5 exclusive? Or a PS4 exclusive? Basically only one system? You can't say "Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. " and then limit it to one system.
Where did you see anything implying that? Maybe you can imply you will have to buy it on both Play Station Four and Play Station Five but I do not see what makes you believe it will be exclusives to one of the two consoles only...
"forced to purchase the same game twice" refers to the Xb1, and the XB Series. Two consoles, two games.
Yet they didn't mention the Playstation at all. So one option is that the Playstation will only one one version. Thus no reason to buy two games.
Thing is, it's probably not up to them. If Sony doesn't want to do this, then you would be forced to buy the game again on the PS5.
Also by your logic, it should be a PC exclusive game, as upgrades here are only a change in detail sliders...
Actually, thinking about it there another thing here. If you buy it for the Xbox One Series X (or series S), does it means that you could not play it on the Xbox One/X? I do not think so, it is my assumption that this basically means one version for all Xbox platforms (not PC unless it is Play Anywhere). And I also expect this to be the same for both platform (Play Station and Xbox). They just mentioned the Xbox here probably because there is no real communication going on with the new Play Station platform yet.
They probably talking about they release a remaster/port it on the new console. Like how if people wants to play Zelda BOTW on Wii U and Switch they have to purchase the game twice. In this scenraio you only have to purchase the game once to play it on 2 consoles.
Ps4 and Ps5 is still unknown if they will jave the same deal. Sony has been letting MS get all the hype.
