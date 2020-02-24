Animal Crossing: New Horizons Playable at PAX East 2020 This Weekend - News

Nintendo announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be playable at PAX East 2020, which runs from March 27 to February 1 in Boston. People who play the demo will receive a special Tom Nook-themed tote bag. This is while supplies last.

"We hope fans are eager to visit the deserted island paradise of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so this year at PAX East we’re bringing the island with us and inviting all attendees to play the game for the first time," said Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Nick Chavez. "We’re looking forward to meeting with players and truly bringing our shared love of games to life."

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will also be playable, as well as Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Strechers.





Here is an overview of Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: his brand-new, ultra-exclusive Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package!

Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colourful characters near and far. Had a grand old time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that just longs for…freedom? A chance to do what you want, when you want? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be.

Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply.

Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!

Key Features:

Customise your character and home, and decorate the landscape (with furniture, if you like!), as you create your very own island paradise.

Experience a robust new crafting system – collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools!

Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities like gardening, fishing, decorating, interacting with charming NPCs, and more, as classic Animal Crossing experiences come to life in fun new ways within the deserted-island setting.

Up to eight players can reside on an island; four residents of the same island can play together simultaneously on a single system.

Eight players can play together on one player’s island via online multiplayer or local wireless.

Your new home is still being prepared – why not check out these other Animal Crossing games until it's time to move in?!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

