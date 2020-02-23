Darksiders Genesis Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained at the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 7th week of 2020. FIFA 20 drops one spot from first to second place.

Darksiders Genesis debuted in second place. The game launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 7, 2020: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Ring Fit Adventure Pokemon Sword and Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Super Mario Party Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Just Dance 2020 Zombie ARmy 3: Dead War - NEW

