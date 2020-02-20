PlayStation 4 Pro Price Cut to $299 on Amazon - News

Amazon has cut the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro to $299. That is a $100 discount (25%) over the MSRP of $399. You can purchase the discounted PS4 Pro here. The PS4 Slim has also been discounted by $48 (16%) to $251.

The PS4 Pro is a more powerful PS4 that can enhance your PS4 games. This includes 4K resolution and HDR support.

Here is an overview of the PS4 Pro via the Amazon listing:

Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way

4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV

More HD Power: Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors

