PlayStation 4 Pro Price Cut to $299 on Amazon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 951 Views
Amazon has cut the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro to $299. That is a $100 discount (25%) over the MSRP of $399. You can purchase the discounted PS4 Pro here. The PS4 Slim has also been discounted by $48 (16%) to $251.
The PS4 Pro is a more powerful PS4 that can enhance your PS4 games. This includes 4K resolution and HDR support.
Here is an overview of the PS4 Pro via the Amazon listing:
- Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way
- 4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
- More HD Power: Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
- HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
27 Comments
That should have been official MRP for like the last couple years, do it Sony.
I got mine for $299 a couple of years ago.
Wow I had no idea they were selling it for $399 still. PS4 is killing it this gen.
I could have sworn that they lowered it to $349 a while ago.
I thought they lowered the MSRP to $349 a while back. Am I wrong about that?
I thought I remember reading that too, but I know I've seen the price mostly up around $399 still regardless, but with bundles. Just because SNY drops it's MSRP doesn't mean that's what it has to sell for, or lower. They are in a much better situation than MS right now, so as long as it sells, retail can so as they please.
Your opinion is not offending and you have the right to have an opinion right or wrong, so please continue. Care about the littlest of taken offense when it is not intended and you would not be able to do anything.
This was meant as a reply for Padib,and trying to delete it in this thread did make it double post. strange
Your opinion is not offending and you have the right to have an opinion right or wrong, so please continue. Care about the littlest of taken offense when it is not intended and you would not be able to do anything.
One may wonder if they plan on extending the high sales of the PS4 for a bit longer with this new price to counter a could be delay of the release of PS5 due to the coronavirus caused productivity problems.
The competition from the market is forcing them to bring down the price. The problem is that they will be losing money with each sales. The playstaytion is looking rocky with the upcoming launch of Scarlett and xcloud, and their absence from E3 2020. They need to get in better shape.
Losing money with each sale? Pro is more than 3 years old, they make a lot from selling them at $399 so I don't think they would be losing money at $299
I'm trying to find info online, but recent reports show that the PS revenue comes from games and PS Plus, nothing mentions the consoles. It is possible that after a few years they were able to start making margins at 399$, but 299$ is now another 100$ to beat.
Of course they make money of PS+ and games that have always been how consoles works. But considering PS4 launched at 399 (breaking even with one game sold and a PS+ sub) which became break even on HW alone 1 year later, then you can be sure 5 years later it cost below 199 for baseline PS4 and 299 for PS4Pro that is basically the same console but with slightly bigger HDD and doubled GPU, probably the cost difference for sony between both is within 50-100 USD.
Their absence from E3 is not a bad thing. Also, losing money is a joke!
Xcloud?
You guys seem to think that Sony is incapable of making mistakes. I am not sure whether they are losing money per console, but you guys seem sure they aren't. Also, you pretend like the next generation of systems and platforms is not a concern for Sony, and that their absence from E3 doesn't matter. Well, I am saying that they need to be careful in general, the competition will not let them off easy. It's a dog-eat-dog market, and Sony has to be prudent.
I would like to add that the PS4 is selling right now 7k units per week in Japan versus the switch which is at 80k. That is a threat right there as well, and they need to be careful about it. But why should I care if they fail anyway, I'm not a Sony fan. You should though.
@padib I'm not sure I understand what you mean? This is Amazon lowering the price. Sony's MRP for the consoles is still the same, apparently. Though the Pro is now over 3 years old, so I wouldn't be surprised if they could lower its price at this point.
Hey Hiku, I don't understand what people are going so angry about. My point is that they need to be careful in general because the general trend is that the brand will suffer in the next 5-10 years due to outside pressure. They may make some small margins or not (nobody here knows that we are all just speculating), but if the amazon rate is lowered, it probably means that the MSRP decided by Sony also lowered. This means less money for them per console at the end of the day. This means that they are losing a padding. The tradeoff is that it can sell more consoles, but the PS4 is on a downtrend at the moment. So it is a difficult decision: lower the msrp and sell more consoles but make less margins, or keep the msrp in place, sell less consoles but make healthy margins.
I'm not sure what the best decision is, but if I were in their place I would side on putting all bets on my side. The next generation will be much tougher for them, with strong current competition from Nintendo, and Microsoft gearing to come in strong next gen, currently buying out a number of studios and preparing project xCloud. So I am suggesting that they be careful with their income, and decisions which affect it.
In the end, if people continue to get so offended by my opinion, I'll just stop posting anywhere.
Hey padib. I see what you mean now. Though if Sony lowered the MSRP, we should see other US retailers following suit with price drops. If they don't, then I guess this is an Amazon thing. Though lowering the MSRP of a system after several years tends to happen.
@Padib I think people are getting angry because you come across a bit naive while at the same time pretending MS is making amazing choices. Sony just had an amazing gen and blew MS out of the water pretty much humiliated them. To the point MS is now saying Sony and Pointed aren't even competition anymore because MS doesn't want the bad publicity of "losing to Sony" so now they change their targets which makes them look better.
Sony on the other hand just had an amazing gen came out on top by a massive margin to the point MS is the one we should all be worried about. They got stomped by both Nintendo and Sony this gen easily. MS seems to have made some changes but what will the result be? MS in the past has not always had a positive relationship with studios forcing them to make games they don't want to it's been a consistent complaint with them. MS has always made big promises about games and failed to deliver. Sony has delivered top tier exclusives gen after gen and in the final year of PS4 they are going to release their biggest exclusive so far. What's MS releasing? Nothing they are preparing for next gen like they always do leaving their customers high and dry just like they did me with my 360.
Sony said there will be backwards compatibility on the PS5 that's over 100 million users having the ability to bring their gaming library with them. MS is now put in a position where they not only have to keep their current fan base but have to convince Sony fanbase to leave their library behind and their trophies behind. Good luck with that. I'm not a fan of MS but I do feel they push Sony to do better so I want them to succeed but these decisions worry me. It just feels like MS is once again focused on other things (being a service provider to as many devices as possible) instead of focusing on gamers.
In all honesty I feel there is a very real possibility that MS makes a deal with Sony to bring Game pass to the Sony eco-system. I'm telling you that's all MS cares about is getting monthly payments for their services. They want to be the Netflix of gaming so to speak.
