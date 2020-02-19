Sandbox Space Sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker Announced for Steam Early Access - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Blackbird Interactive have announced sandbox space simulator, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, for Windows PC. It will launch via Steam Early Access in summer 2020.

The game will be showcased at PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston at the Focus Home Interactive booth and Blackbird Interactive booth. A reveal live stream will take place on February 20 at 8am PT / 11am ET on Twitch.

View the early access reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to LYNX, the galaxy’s leading ship-salvaging corporation!

Experience Your Life as a Shipbreaker! – Across your career, you’ll have the privilege of paying your debt to us by purchasing salvaging rights to increasingly large and valuable ships. Cut them open and extract as much value as possible!

– Across your career, you’ll have the privilege of paying your debt to us by purchasing salvaging rights to increasingly large and valuable ships. Cut them open and extract as much value as possible! Cutting-Edge Tools to Salvage in Challenging Conditions! – You are equipped with the latest in LYNX tech. Carve entry points, salvage valuable materials and components with your cutting tool or slice scrap metal at any angle into a million pieces as you ponder a lonely existence… the possibilities are endless! Be cautious – dying is extremely unprofitable.

– You are equipped with the latest in LYNX tech. Carve entry points, salvage valuable materials and components with your cutting tool or slice scrap metal at any angle into a million pieces as you ponder a lonely existence… the possibilities are endless! Be cautious – dying is extremely unprofitable. New Upgrades for Living the Cutter Dream! – We strongly advise upgrading your tools, helmet and suit to take on more lucrative contracts – all you need to worry about is how you’ll pay for it!

As of today, your debt amounts to: 999,999,999 Credits. Good luck on the job, cutter!

Key Features:

Experience daily life as a blue-collar spaceship salvager.

Cut and destroy at will within a next-generation physics simulation.

Upgrade tools and unlock new perks to take on harder contracts.

