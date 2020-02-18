Report: Final Fantasy VII Remake Will be Over 100 GB - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 801 Views
When Square Enix releases Final Fantasy VII Remake in less than two months the game will come on two discs. That indicates the game will be a fairly large size and an image of the back of the Korean version's case indicates the game will take over 100 GB of HDD space. The reveal comes from Twitter user Nitomatta who posted an image of the case.
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be over 100GB pic.twitter.com/WNgBjpgGD7— Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) February 17, 2020
Here is an overview of the game:
Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.
Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
18 Comments
1997: Final Fantasy VIII releases on PSone on 3 disks. 2022: Final Fantasy VIII Remake releases on PS5 on 3 disks. :P
oops VII*
- 0
Maybe 6 or more when all is said and done. Part 1 alone is on 2 Blu-ray discs.
- 0
I was hoping for better compression systems on ps5 :P
- 0
The games will be cutscene heavy just like the older games. If they encode in 4K, there's only so much you can do to compress the files while retaining a pristine picture quality.
- 0
1997: Final Fantasy VIII releases on PSone on 3 disks. 2022: Final Fantasy VIII Remake releases on PS5 on 3 disks. :P
Don't forget to mention it's just the part 1. But the whole game could be done already and well under that size if SE meant it.
Very little can really change in gameplay between each game, not like actual sequels like FF13 or things like ME, as this is one game split into 3, voice recordings, sound track and gameplay are done, they just need to actually make the game. So far they've made 1/8th of it.
- 0
Hmmm, I find it somewhat hard to believe that it is over 100 GB just for part 1 of a rumored 3 part game, unless of course Square didn't even try to compress their files. Maybe they already have enough work done on part 2 and 3 to guesstimate the file size you will need for all 3 parts?
Pretty sure FFXV and RDR were around the same size. I would hope that even though it only correlates to 1/3 of the original story or so it is still a full game, and I wouldn't expect the file size to be that much smaller.
- 0
You find it hard to believe that a game that comes on 2 Blu-ray discs will be over 100GB?
Hmmm. Ok.
- 0
Some people really think this is "episodic" Such a belief is really laughable.
Square reconfirmed their earlier 2016 announce that it would be multiple parts in 2019. Around E3 2019 Kitase said that the first part would focus on Midgar only, and that work had already begun on the 2nd part.
- +4
that's right. "episodic" does not equal "parts". This is the mistake people are making.
- -3
Ah, I get what you are saying now. Yeah, it's not episodic in the sense that a Telltale game for instance is episodic, they will not be releasing new chapters as downloadable DLC's for FFVII Remake. They split the game into parts which which will likely follow the sequel numbering schemes from FFX and FFXIII, so presumably the 2nd games will be called Final Fantasy VII Remake 2, or perhaps simply Final Fantasy VII-2.
- 0
It is more like a trilogy than 3 episodes
- 0