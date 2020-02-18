Quantcast
Report: Final Fantasy VII Remake Will be Over 100 GB - VGChartz
Report: Final Fantasy VII Remake Will be Over 100 GB

Report: Final Fantasy VII Remake Will be Over 100 GB - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 801 Views

When Square Enix releases Final Fantasy VII Remake in less than two months the game will come on two discs. That indicates the game will be a fairly large size and an image of the back of the Korean version's case indicates the game will take over 100 GB of HDD space. The reveal comes from Twitter user Nitomatta who posted an image of the case. 

Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

18 Comments

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (5 hours ago)

I'll have to make room. I'm still running the OG PS4 w/ 500gb

  • 0
golfgt170
golfgt170 (7 hours ago)

1997: Final Fantasy VIII releases on PSone on 3 disks. 2022: Final Fantasy VIII Remake releases on PS5 on 3 disks. :P

  • 0
golfgt170
golfgt170 (7 hours ago)

oops VII*

  • 0
Hynad
Hynad (6 hours ago)

Maybe 6 or more when all is said and done. Part 1 alone is on 2 Blu-ray discs.

  • 0
golfgt170
golfgt170 (6 hours ago)

I was hoping for better compression systems on ps5 :P

  • 0
Hynad
Hynad (6 hours ago)

The games will be cutscene heavy just like the older games. If they encode in 4K, there's only so much you can do to compress the files while retaining a pristine picture quality.

  • 0
golfgt170
golfgt170 (7 hours ago)

1997: Final Fantasy VIII releases on PSone on 3 disks. 2022: Final Fantasy VIII Remake releases on PS5 on 3 disks. :P

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (7 hours ago)

And another 100GB of day one patch =p

  • 0
Nu-13
Nu-13 (8 hours ago)

Don't forget to mention it's just the part 1. But the whole game could be done already and well under that size if SE meant it.

  • 0
The Fury
The Fury (2 hours ago)

Very little can really change in gameplay between each game, not like actual sequels like FF13 or things like ME, as this is one game split into 3, voice recordings, sound track and gameplay are done, they just need to actually make the game. So far they've made 1/8th of it.

  • 0
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (8 hours ago)

Hmmm, I find it somewhat hard to believe that it is over 100 GB just for part 1 of a rumored 3 part game, unless of course Square didn't even try to compress their files. Maybe they already have enough work done on part 2 and 3 to guesstimate the file size you will need for all 3 parts?

  • -1
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (8 hours ago)

Pretty sure FFXV and RDR were around the same size. I would hope that even though it only correlates to 1/3 of the original story or so it is still a full game, and I wouldn't expect the file size to be that much smaller.

  • 0
Hynad
Hynad (6 hours ago)

You find it hard to believe that a game that comes on 2 Blu-ray discs will be over 100GB?

Hmmm. Ok.

  • 0
deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (8 hours ago)

Some people really think this is "episodic" Such a belief is really laughable.

  • -3
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (8 hours ago)

Square reconfirmed their earlier 2016 announce that it would be multiple parts in 2019. Around E3 2019 Kitase said that the first part would focus on Midgar only, and that work had already begun on the 2nd part.

  • +4
deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (8 hours ago)

that's right. "episodic" does not equal "parts". This is the mistake people are making.

  • -3
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (7 hours ago)

Ah, I get what you are saying now. Yeah, it's not episodic in the sense that a Telltale game for instance is episodic, they will not be releasing new chapters as downloadable DLC's for FFVII Remake. They split the game into parts which which will likely follow the sequel numbering schemes from FFX and FFXIII, so presumably the 2nd games will be called Final Fantasy VII Remake 2, or perhaps simply Final Fantasy VII-2.

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (7 hours ago)

It is more like a trilogy than 3 episodes

  • 0