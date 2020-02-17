Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Launches for Xbox One Tomorrow - News

/ 714 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

It was revealed earlier this month via the Microsoft Store listing for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, the game will launch for the Xbox One on February 18.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a collection of three Kingdom Hearts titles, which first launched for the PlayStation 4 in January 2017. The three games are Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –, Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie) and Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD.

That collection, as well as Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix are both now available for the Xbox One in New Zealand where it is already February 18.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix includes Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2 with all available content, as well as Re:Chain of Memories and Birth by Sleep Final Mix. The former was a Game Boy Advance release and the latter is a prequel to first Kingdom Hearts. There is also two cinematic movies which tell the story of 358/2 Days and Kingdom Hearts Re:coded.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles