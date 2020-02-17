Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 18 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland after being in second place, according to SwissCharts.com for the 6th week of 2020. FIFA 20 drops one spot from first to second place.

Ring Fit Adventure is up one spot to third, while Pokemon Sword and Shield climbs three places to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 5, 2020:

FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword and Shield The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 6, 2020: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Ring Fit Adventure Pokemon Sword and Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Super Mario Party Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Just Dance 2020 Zombie ARmy 3: Dead War - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

