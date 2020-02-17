Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Retakes the Top Spot on the French Charts - Sales

posted 18 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has retaken the top spot on the French charts in week 6, 2020, according to SELL. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot drops to second place after three weeks at the top. The rest of the top five are for the Nintendo Switch.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox One Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Zombie Army 4: Dead War Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 PC The Sims 4 Football Manager 2020 Farming Simulator 19

