Switch vs PS4 VGChartz Gap Charts January 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 662 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 288,621 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,411,053 – Switch
Total Lead: 6,235,778 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 50,512,696
PS4 Total Sales: 44,276,918
January 2020 is the 35th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 288,621 units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.41 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 6.24 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 50/51 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 44.28 million units during the same timeframe.
The 35th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is January 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is September 2016.
Switch needs 2.5m over the next 2 and a half months to stay ahead of the ps4 after it's december 2016.
Correction, 3 million.
It'll need a 380k baseline to make that possible. Though animal crossing might push it hard.
Unless the shortages due to the Coronavirus become too strong or lasting too long, I think Switch can has a good shot to reach that goal.
icykai, 3m in 2.5 months equals a 300k baseline. It's already managing that and the last 4 weeks will be boosted by animal crossing.
Don't know how i read that as 2 months only. My bad.
Not impossible, but not easy either, it'll need Animal Crossing to really take off. So far things look good for that.
If Pokιmon, Animal Crossing, and the second Fighter Pass for Smash Bros. can make it happen, nothing could. A big factor is also whether Nintendo is able to actually have enough systems on shelves, of course.
Even if Switch falls behind PS4 in next 10 weeks or so, the gap won't be that big and it won't take long to regain the lead.
The 300k weekly is because Japan is rushing to buy it before they can't due to the shortages. Even the vgchartz staff have said this. The 300k weekly number is not guaranteed.