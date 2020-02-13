Tekken 7 Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada via Twitter announced the fighting game, Tekken 7, sales have surpassed five million units sold worldwide as of December 31, 2019. This is up from four million sold in July 2019.

Tekken 7 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in June 2017, and it is currently in its third season. The game is also available for arcades.





Here is an overview of the game:

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.



Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.



Expand your fighter's journey by purchasing the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately and gain access to stunning additional content

Oops.... I had completely missed it...TK7 achieved 5 million copies by the end of 2019. Please wait for a while to update the commemorative illustration.

ドタバタしていた年末年始で500万本達成していたとのこと...完全に報告を見逃していました。記念イラストのアップデートはまたあとで.. — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) February 13, 2020

