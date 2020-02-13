Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen Launches in the West in May for PS4 and PS Vita - News

Publisher NIS America announced Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America on May 26 and in Europe on May 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story:

In a certain land in a certain world, many tribes of people have beast-like ears and tails. They formed their own settlements and lived rural lives long before nations began to take shape. Yamayura Village was located on the northeastern outskirts of one such nation.

There, a young girl named Eruruu carried a young man, who was on the brink of death, back to her village. Though he was gravely injured, her family was able to nurse him back to health. However, he lost all of his memories. Needing something to call him, Eruruu’s grandmother named him Hakuowlo.

After recovering, he quickly adapted to life in the village. While struggling with the mysteries of his past, he used his knowledge to help the village prosper. Perhaps thanks to his kind personality and diligent work ethic, everyone around him began to depend on “Hakuowlo.”

Before long, it was time for the harvest, which—thanks to everyone’s hard work—was unexpectedly bountiful. Rumors of their success reached the ears of the feudal lord, who sent troops to Yamayura to seize the fruits of their labor. A single incident on the outskirts of a rural land served as the prelude to a conflict that would reverberate across the entire world…

System:

Game Flow – Like the games Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, this game features two distinct parts: story and battle. These parts alternate as the story advances.

– Like the games Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, this game features two distinct parts: story and battle. These parts alternate as the story advances. Story – Read through the scenes to progress the story. At various times, the player will be asked to make decisions, which may lead to alternate events.

– Read through the scenes to progress the story. At various times, the player will be asked to make decisions, which may lead to alternate events. RPG Battles – As you progress through the story, you will need to win battles to continue.

– As you progress through the story, you will need to win battles to continue. Chain Attacks – Each unit has its own unique chain attack, and they aren’t all just physical attacks. Some units’ chain attacks can heal allies. As units level up, their chain attacks gain additional attacks and become more powerful. A ring is displayed on the screen during chain attacks. The ring gradually becomes smaller. Hitting the attack button before it disappears links it to the next attack in the chain. Pressing the attack button just before the ring disappears will earn you bonus zeal.

– Each unit has its own unique chain attack, and they aren’t all just physical attacks. Some units’ chain attacks can heal allies. As units level up, their chain attacks gain additional attacks and become more powerful. A ring is displayed on the screen during chain attacks. The ring gradually becomes smaller. Hitting the attack button before it disappears links it to the next attack in the chain. Pressing the attack button just before the ring disappears will earn you bonus zeal. Auto-Success – Once a chain attack begins, hold L1 (or L on the PlayStation Vita) to automatically link your chain attacks. This is recommended for players who do not have good timing.

– Once a chain attack begins, hold L1 (or L on the PlayStation Vita) to automatically link your chain attacks. This is recommended for players who do not have good timing. Final Strike – Once a unit levels up to a certain point, they will acquire their final strike. In order to activate their final strike, they must have maximum zeal. Final strikes are unleashed at the end of a chain attack, so all chain attacks must be successfully linked. If all chain attacks are successful, the final strike will activate with a special attack animation.

– Once a unit levels up to a certain point, they will acquire their final strike. In order to activate their final strike, they must have maximum zeal. Final strikes are unleashed at the end of a chain attack, so all chain attacks must be successfully linked. If all chain attacks are successful, the final strike will activate with a special attack animation. Co-Op Chain – As you progress through the game, you will be able to use co-op chains, which are attacks coordinated between specific units. The major feature of co-op chains is their wide target area. They are extremely powerful techniques.

– As you progress through the game, you will be able to use co-op chains, which are attacks coordinated between specific units. The major feature of co-op chains is their wide target area. They are extremely powerful techniques. Healing Arts – After progressing through the game, Eruruu will gain access to these skills. There are a variety of skills, such as healing allies, curing status ailments, or even inflicting status ailments on enemies.

– After progressing through the game, Eruruu will gain access to these skills. There are a variety of skills, such as healing allies, curing status ailments, or even inflicting status ailments on enemies. Magecraft – Mages can use these skills, which have various ranges and target areas. Each magecraft spell has a limited number of uses. As a mage unit levels up, they learn new spells, and increase the number of times they can use them.

– Mages can use these skills, which have various ranges and target areas. Each magecraft spell has a limited number of uses. As a mage unit levels up, they learn new spells, and increase the number of times they can use them. Items – The items you acquire in battle are listed on the battle results screen. Battle rewards are earned by defeating specific units during a battle, and stage clear bonuses are earned by clearing stages. Items must be equipped before they can be used.

– The items you acquire in battle are listed on the battle results screen. Battle rewards are earned by defeating specific units during a battle, and stage clear bonuses are earned by clearing stages. Items must be equipped before they can be used. Abilities – Abilities are unique to each unit, and some abilities can be used from the very beginning. Units may learn new abilities by leveling up. Learned abilities are constantly active during battles.

– Abilities are unique to each unit, and some abilities can be used from the very beginning. Units may learn new abilities by leveling up. Learned abilities are constantly active during battles. Training – As you progress through the game, you will gain access to the training option at the base. Challenge these training stages to earn experience points and battle rewards.

– As you progress through the game, you will gain access to the training option at the base. Challenge these training stages to earn experience points and battle rewards. Special Extended – Includes many songs from Prelude to the Fallen, Mask of Deception, and The Two Hakuowlos. This mode enhances the excitement of the story with new arrangements of the BGM.

– Includes many songs from Prelude to the Fallen, Mask of Deception, and The Two Hakuowlos. This mode enhances the excitement of the story with new arrangements of the BGM. Cross-Save – You can share your game data and quicksave data between your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation®Vita systems. To use Cross-Save, you must sign in to your PlayStation Network account.

