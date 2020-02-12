Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the German Charts in January 2020 - Sales

/ 172 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the best-selling game in Germany in December 2019, according to the German association for video games. The game climbed up three spots from fourth to first.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot debuted in second place. FIFA 20 is down two spots to third, while Luigi's Mansion 3 drops two spots to fourth place. Super Mario Party climbs three spots to fifth place.

Minecraft is up from 13th place to sixth place, while Pokemon Sword drops one spot to seventh. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild after nearly three years on sale re-enters the top 10 in eighth place.

Here is the top 20 chart for Germany in January 2020:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles