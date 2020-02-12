2 SNES and 2 NES Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online - News

/ 439 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will be adding four new games to Nintendo Switch Online. This includes 2 SNES games and 2 NES games. The games are Pop'n TwinBee and Smash Tennis for the SNES, and Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel for the NES.

View a video of the new games coming to Nintendo Switch Online below:

Here is an overview of the four games:

Super NES

Pop'n TwinBee - The sixth game in the TwinBee series, this vertically scrolling shooter takes place in a cute, poppy setting. This shooting game was released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ in 1993. TwinBee and WinBee hear from a girl named Madoka that her great-grandfather, Dr. Mardock, has lost his wits, so they set off to return him to his normal self. This game doesn't offer multiple "lives," but the ship will not be destroyed when hit by enemies or their attacks until the life gauge reaches 0. Shoot bells found in the clouds to change their colors and receive various effects.

Smash Tennis - In Smash Tennis for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™, the controls may be simple, but there's plenty of room for skill! Perform a strong shot with the A Button, a weak shot with the B Button, or a lob with the X Button. Easy, right? Well, with only those moves, you can develop all sorts of approaches, unlocking the deep strategies of tennis! See how you fair on the court in Exhibition mode, where you can select your character and court type freely, or in Tournament mode, where you must win set after set to progress through the tournament. All on one of eight court types—three basic and five special!

NES

Shadow of the Ninja - Infiltrate Emperor Garuda's stronghold as you prowl through the shadows. It is the year AD 2029, and America is ruled under the dictatorship of Emperor Garuda. In the midst of disorder and oppression, two shadow warriors rise to the people’s cry for help. Choose to play as one of two ninja masters from the Iga clan—Hayate and Kaede—as they infiltrate enemy front lines in these action-packed stages. Master tactics of stealth as you acquire additional weapons and power-ups, defeating numerous foes until you reach the emperor himself. Overthrow the emperor and destroy his wicked empire from within, solo or with a friend!

Eliminator Boat Duel - In this powerboat racing game, get behind the wheel of one of the fastest machines on the water, and get ready to earn boatloads of in-game cash! Drivers earn thousands of dollars for competing, and you'll use your winnings to repair and upgrade your boat to really push your competitive edge to its maximum. Money is what keeps you afloat, and a little aggression can go a long way: sink an opponent to earn a cool $50,000 in-game reward to spend souping up your powerboat. Just try not to get sunk yourself, or you'll be swimming back to dry land. And try to keep the false starts to a minimum. Each time you jump the gun, you'll be slapped with a $2,000 in-game penalty, which is almost worse than going for a swim!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles