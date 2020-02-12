FIFA 20 Once Against Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has retaken the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 5, 2020. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) falls one spot to second, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to third.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is up one spot to fourth, while Minecraft (PS4) is up four spots to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 5, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Minecraft (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Minecraft (NS) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) UFC 3 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

