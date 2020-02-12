Adventure Awaits in New Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Trailers - News

The Pokemon Company, Nintendo, and developer Spike Chunsoft have released two new trailers for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

View the trailers below:

Here is an overview of the game:

What would you do if you woke up one morning…and you were a Pokemon?!

You can meet and recruit Pokemon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world! Build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokemon world a safer place…and uncover your true purpose along the way.

As you recruit Pokemon, these trusty teammates will need somewhere to stay, so build camps to house, manage, and strengthen your Pokémon friends. Think hard about who is right for the job and how to approach each mysterious dungeon as you prepare a rescue team. You’ll move a single square at a time or use Auto mode to speed up movement until you engage other Pokemon in turn-based battles—but don’t forget about Pokemon strengths and weaknesses! This version adds gorgeous watercolor-inspired graphics, and more! Get comfortable in being a Pokemon, there’s a lot of work to do.

Key Features:

Wake up in the world of Pokemon and uncover your true purpose.

Dungeon layouts will change each time you enter them, so you’ll likely not have the same adventure twice.

Build a rescue team to explore dungeons and engage in strategic turn-based combat.

Pokemon are available to meet and recruit.

This version adds gorgeous watercolor-inspired graphics, and more!

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 6.

